Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.