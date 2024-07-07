The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $6,605,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

