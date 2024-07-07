The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Clorox worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,382,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,245,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $133.22. 1,029,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

