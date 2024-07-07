The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at $15,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

