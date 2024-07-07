The New York Times Company (NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 25th

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

New York Times has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE:NYT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. New York Times has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

