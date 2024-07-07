The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $107,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $201.87. The company had a trading volume of 579,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

