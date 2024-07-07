Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $193.80 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $193.80 million and $8.27 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01974827 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,326,720.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

