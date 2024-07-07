Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,004 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.44% of Thryv worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

