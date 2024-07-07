Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This is a boost from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

