Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $7.39

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $25.23 billion and approximately $285.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $7.39 or 0.00012988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009056 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,894.68 or 0.99982311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011943 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00067344 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,631,768 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,641,740.966008 with 2,506,056,745.4616017 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.49515879 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $330,396,606.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

