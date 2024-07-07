TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

