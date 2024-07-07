Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,491 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 4,728 call options.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

