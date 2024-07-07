Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newegg Commerce Call Options (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,096 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 564 call options.
Newegg Commerce Trading Up 13.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEGG opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
