TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Cap of $494.77 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $494.77 million and approximately $38.10 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,201,509 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

