Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 5%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 1,528,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,318,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
