Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.50

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.00), with a volume of 171419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Trustpilot Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustpilot Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23. The firm has a market cap of £921.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,200.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.04.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($216,286.36). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total value of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

