U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.