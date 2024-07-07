Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $70.87. Approximately 1,720,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,148,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.