UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

