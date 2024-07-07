UniBot (UNIBOT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00011116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $2.15 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.39186022 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,152,920.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

