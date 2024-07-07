Uniswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $126.31 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00013673 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and $126.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00111291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.01931448 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $121,325,503.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

