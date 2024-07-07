United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.3%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $134.44 and last traded at $135.12. 503,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,003,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

