United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 4.9%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.55. 3,788,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $899.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,662 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $3,124,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.