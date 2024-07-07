United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $38.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

