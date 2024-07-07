UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,083.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.53. The firm has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

