Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $185.91

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.91 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.26). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 31,351 shares trading hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £79.60 million, a P/E ratio of -345.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26.

Value and Indexed Property Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,407.41%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

