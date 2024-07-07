Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 37.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $949,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 64.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

