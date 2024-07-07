Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 15,032 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.