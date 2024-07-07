Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after acquiring an additional 116,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,359 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.