Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.24 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

