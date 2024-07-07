Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $202.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.69. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $213.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

