Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.43 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

MOO opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

