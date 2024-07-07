Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 454.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. FMR LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 35.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 49.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

