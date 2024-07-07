Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average is $186.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.38 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.