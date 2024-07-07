Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $239.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.67 and its 200-day moving average is $207.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $257.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

