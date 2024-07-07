Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,775 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,682,000 after purchasing an additional 346,811 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $61,698,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

