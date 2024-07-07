Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 36,299 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

