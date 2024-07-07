Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,036 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

