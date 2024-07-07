Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after acquiring an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,077,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

