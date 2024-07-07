Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 15,530 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $146.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

