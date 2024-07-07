Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 29,863 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,421,000 after buying an additional 220,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

