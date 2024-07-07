Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,517 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,793,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

