Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 53,320 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.56% of Green Plains worth $106,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Green Plains by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

