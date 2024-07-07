Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 43,423 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.38% of TriMas worth $107,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TriMas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,443.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

