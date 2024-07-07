Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 72,351 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.54% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $101,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

