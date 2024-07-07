Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.12% of Pathward Financial worth $109,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

