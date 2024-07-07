Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.77% of B&G Foods worth $105,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGS. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $616.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

