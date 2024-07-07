Vanguard Group Inc. Has $103.99 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.48% of Liberty Global worth $103,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

