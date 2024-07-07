Vanguard Group Inc. Has $104.14 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,578,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $104,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 65.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of ARR opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

