Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $105,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $338.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

